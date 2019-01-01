Report: Oklahoma State offensive coordinator expected to join Ohio State staff

Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is reportedly leaving the program, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Yurcich is expected to join Ohio State's staff in an undetermined role, Rittenberg reports.

Yurcich originally joined Oklahoma State's staff as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after spending time in similar roles with Division II Shippensburg and Division II Edinboro.

Yurcich leaves a program coming off a 7-6 season, which included home wins over Texas and West Virginia and a Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.