Nothing official, just some offbeat NFL awards for 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (32) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Miami Gardens, Fla. “I mean honestly, I'm sitting before you all and I still don't believe it," Drake said during interviews after the improbable conclusion sent New England to its fifth loss in the last six visits to South Florida. "I just saw it was Gronk in front of me and I was just like, 'Look, I've got somewhere to be.' So I had to get in the end zone." (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)